Jennifer Aniston opens up about her plane's terrifying emergency landing

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night on Thursday to promote their new Netflix movie Murder Mystery. While there, Aniston got candid about the terrifying emergency aircraft landing she and her friends experienced earlier this year.

In February, Aniston and her friends, which included Friends co-star Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearny, were flying on a private plane to Mexico for Aniston's big 50th birthday. Aniston recalled, "It was one of those things where on the takeoff, on the taxi, we heard an explosion." Aniston described the loud noise as sounding "like a pothole, if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon." Aniston said that everyone on the plane thought that the sound was "weird," but she was the only one who was actually scared because she has a "real fear of flying." Her longtime best friend Cox, on the other hand, wasn't afraid at all because her father was a pilot.

"We take off and, two hours in, the flight attendant comes over to me and she says, 'The pilots would like to talk to you.' And I turned to my best friend, Dre, and I said, 'Will you please go talk to the pilot? Because there's no way this is going to go talk to the pilot,’" explained Aniston to Kimmel. Aniston continued her story, saying, "And then ten minutes later she comes out and she says, 'Yeah, well, we've turned around, we're actually going back to California. They found some debris from a wheel on the runway, they think it's from our plane.’" Aniston said that, at that moment, her friends started to suddenly text their significant others and children, while she exclaimed, "What's going on?" Kimmel then shared that he had received one of those texts from his wife, Molly, who was on the plane.

Aniston shared, "This is the loving response that Molly got when she says, 'Jimmy, I love you and I love Jane and you've always been an incredible husband,'" as she pulled out her phone with a screenshot of Kimmel's text to his wife. Kimmel helped Aniston read the text, which read, "I just signed up for tinder but I PROMISE not to activate it until we know what's what," followed by a shirtless picture that Kimmel said would be his profile picture.

Luckily, the ladies were able to land safely and eventually made it to Cabo, but it was definitely a scary moment for Aniston and her friends. Good thing they had someone like Kimmel to lighten the mood.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC. Watch clips and full episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for free on Yahoo View.

