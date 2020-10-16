John Legend shares touching message to Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy loss

John Legend shared a heartfelt message to wife Chrissy Teigen amid their pregnancy loss.

After dedicating his emotional Billboard Music Awards performance of “Never Break” to his wife, the singer shared a clip of it on social media along with a thoughtful message praising the Lip Sync Battle host for her strength during the ordeal. After losing the baby they were to name Jack, Teigen bravely shared photos of their heart-wrenching goodbye.

Like his performance, Legend started by saying, “This is for Chrissy,” but went on to share, “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

Legend, who shares two children with Teigen, his wife since 2013, said he wrote “Never Break,” off his album Bigger Love, “because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

Legend ended the post by thanking “everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone.”

Teigen hasn’t spoken out since she shared the photos of her goodbye — other than to giggle at a social media post — and Legend she would in her own time.

“I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready,” Legend wrote. “But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: