Stevie Nicks debuts her own ‘Dreams’ challenge — with roller skates

Stevie Nicks did her own "Dreams" challenge on TikTok. She wrote the song in 1976 and Fleetwood Mac released it the following year. (Screenshot: Stevie Nicks via TikTok)

Stevie Nicks laced up her roller skates to join TikTok for — yes — the “Dreams” challenge.

Her 1977 song with Fleetwood Mac, which she wrote in 10 minutes because she’s that good, has been back on the charts after a TikTok video made by an Idaho man named Nathan Apodaca went viral. In his rendition, Apodaca, known by @420doggface208 on the video-sharing site, skated on a longboard while drinking cranberry juice.

Nicks, 72, played it a little safer, sitting on a piano bench while cooly lacing her skates with the juice nearby.

Her bandmate Mick Fleetwood was the first from the group to participate the challenge — and he also chatted in a joint interview with Apodaca, who has been the recipient of good tidings (a new truck!) since his video went viral.

“Dreams” off Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album has been heard over 230 million times in the last two weeks across streaming services, social media, and U.S. radio, Warner Music Group said Wednesday.

The original “Dreams”:

Nicks has given a series of new interviews around the release of her political new single, “Show Them the Way” (with a video, below, directed by Cameron Crowe), in which she discusses everything from aging in the spotlight to her friendship with Harry Styles.

For the record, it’s platonic, she told The Guardian, explaining, “Can I just say that Harry Styles is not my younger boyfriend. He is my friend. My very good friend.”

She’s been strict about staying home in L.A.amid the coronavirus — after being very sick in 2019 with double pneumonia. While she has her assistant there, a good daughter and roommate living with her, Styles checks in, too.

“He called a couple of times and said if you guys need anything, I can drop by,” Nicks, whose friendship with Styles has been well documented as he helped induct her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (for her solo work) last year, told Vogue.

“He is an amazing man,” she said. “He’s so talented, he is a really, really great artist, and he’s so funny. He could actually have a TV show, like James Corden or Johnny Carson — he could do that. When you’re with Harry Styles, you’re not with a famous person, he’s just Harry.”

For the record, she’s not dating anyone.

“I’m not going out with anyone,” she told The Guardian. “And I haven’t gone out with anyone in a long, long time. But I will say, I am always a romantic and I’m never averse to the fact that it is possible that you might turn a street corner and walk into somebody that just catches your eye, because it’s happened to me a million times. So, could I fall in love and run away with somebody at 72 years old? Yeah. It’s probably not gonna happen, but it’s possible.”

It seems no topics are off-limits to Nicks, who also spoke about terminating a pregnancy in 1979 while dating Don Henley — the topic on her mind amid the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” she told The Guardian. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away.” She pauses. “And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

She also spoke about aging in public, having first found fame in the ’70s.

“Oh God, the Botox. Let me tell you,” she told in that same interview. “Botox only makes you look like you’re in a satanic cult. I only had it once and it destroyed my face for four months. I would look in the mirror and try and lift my eyebrow and go: ‘Oh, there you are, Satan’s angry daughter.’ Never again. I watch a lot of news and I see all the lady newscasters looking like Satan’s angry daughters, too.”

