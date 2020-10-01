Chrissy Teigen and John Legend receive condolences after heartbreaking pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in the thoughts of many after losing their baby to pregnancy complications.

Teigen shared the sad news Wednesday night on social media, revealing the baby they had been calling Jack had died amid her ongoing pregnancy troubles. Her heartbreaking post included tear-inducing and raw photos of Teigen and Legend mourning their loss, including one of them holding Jack in their arms.

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

The 34-year-old Cravings cookbook author, Lip Sync Battle host and model — who was about halfway through her pregnancy — had been hospitalized since the weekend, getting blood transfusions. She updated her fans each day, letting them know it was a battle, as her placenta was “very weak” despite the baby being very strong. And news that Teigen and Legend, who are parents to Luna and Miles, had lost the pregnancy led to their many friends to express their condolences.

Kim Kardashian wrote to the couple, “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much” — and Gabrielle Union — who lost eight or nine pregnancies before turning to a surrogate — expressed a similar sentiment.

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a touching message from himself and his wife, Lauren Hashian, commenting, “We are so deeply sorry and sending you guys all our love, strength, support, light and mañana. No more words. D&L.”

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

Busy Philipps, Alyssa Milano and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero both praised Teigen for her bravery and selflessness in sharing her post and photos, which showed her so vulnerable amid their unimaginable loss.

View photos (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

View photos (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

Here are many more comments from Channing Tatum, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne and others:

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

View photos (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More

(Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram) More