Chrissy Teigen and John Legend receive condolences after heartbreaking pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in the thoughts of many after losing their baby to pregnancy complications.
Teigen shared the sad news Wednesday night on social media, revealing the baby they had been calling Jack had died amid her ongoing pregnancy troubles. Her heartbreaking post included tear-inducing and raw photos of Teigen and Legend mourning their loss, including one of them holding Jack in their arms.
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020
The 34-year-old Cravings cookbook author, Lip Sync Battle host and model — who was about halfway through her pregnancy — had been hospitalized since the weekend, getting blood transfusions. She updated her fans each day, letting them know it was a battle, as her placenta was “very weak” despite the baby being very strong. And news that Teigen and Legend, who are parents to Luna and Miles, had lost the pregnancy led to their many friends to express their condolences.
Kim Kardashian wrote to the couple, “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much” — and Gabrielle Union — who lost eight or nine pregnancies before turning to a surrogate — expressed a similar sentiment.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a touching message from himself and his wife, Lauren Hashian, commenting, “We are so deeply sorry and sending you guys all our love, strength, support, light and mañana. No more words. D&L.”
Busy Philipps, Alyssa Milano and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero both praised Teigen for her bravery and selflessness in sharing her post and photos, which showed her so vulnerable amid their unimaginable loss.
Here are many more comments from Channing Tatum, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne and others:
Sending all of my love and comfort your family's way. Jack will be with you always.— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 1, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you and John.— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 1, 2020
I’m so sorry. Oh Chrissy.— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 1, 2020
So, so sorry Chrissy. Thinking of you. ❤️— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 1, 2020
I am so terribly sorry that you and your family have to endure this pain. Sending so much LovE and healing your way.— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) October 1, 2020
Sending you love and virtual hugs from my family to yours. Blessings to you.— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 1, 2020
Of course, not all the comments were kind. In fact, some — especially on Twitter — were quite cruel. Teigen as well as “Chrissy and John” were trending Thursday on Twitter as fans tried to drown out the trolls.
And life moves forward. Teigen shared that she left the hospital — and is in disbelief over it all.
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
Teigen announced the pregnancy in August in Legend’s music video for his song “Wild.” The pregnancy was a surprise, as Teigen underwent IVF to get pregnant with Luna and Miles.
In early September, Teigen shared she was on strict bed rest for the high-risk pregnancy. Then over the weekend she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding. Throughout the week, she had several blood transfusions. In an update to fans she said that the plan to make sure the baby had a lot of fluids around him and for her rest as much as possible, noting it was “hard” because there’s not much anyone could do.
In her poignant post about losing the baby, Teigen ended with these words, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”
