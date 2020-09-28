Chrissy Teigen hospitalized for bleeding during pregnancy: 'It is scary'

From her hospital bed, Chrissy Teigen updated her fans about her complicated third pregnancy. (Screenshot: Chrissy Teigen via Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen continues to deal with complications during her third pregnancy.

After weeks of “super serious bed rest,” the 34-year-old Cravings cookbook author, Lip Sync Battle host and model — who’s halfway through her high-risk pregnancy — has been hospitalized with excessive bleeding. She shared updates on social media, assuring fans she’s getting great care.

The bleeding “has been going on for a month,” Teigen revealed, but it worsened to “kind of like when you turn a faucet on to low” and it “never stopping.” She added, “That’s obviously very bad.”

Of the situation, she said, “in the simplest of terms, my placenta is really, really weak. I feel really, really good, the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles,” referring to the two children she has with husband John Legend.

The baby, which she accidentally revealed the gender of earlier this month, is “so strong and I’m just so excited for him because he’s so wonderful and just the strongest little dude. I can't wait for him,” Teigen said. “But basically he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the sh**tiest house. His house is just basically falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation, to begin with.”

Teigen said the next few weeks are pivotal — as they try to get through “the danger zone.”

The plan is to make sure the baby has “a lot of fluid around him” and that she’s resting as much as possible. She said it’s just “hard” because there’s not much anyone can do.

“I’m in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything,” she said. “If I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then we can go from there... But we have to get through this first.”

“Yeah, it is scary, “she admitted, “but in the way that there's just really nothing to do.”

She went on to ask people to stop speculating and giving advice as they don’t know her whole health history.

“You have to trust me that I have very good doctors ... who know the entire story,” she said. “There’s so much more than you guys can ever, ever imagine. I share a lot, but not absolutely everything.”

After the series of video posts, Teigen shared a more light-hearted bunch with Legend with her at the hospital making sandwiches.

Teigen announced the pregnancy in August in Legend’s music video for his song “Wild.” The pregnancy was a surprise after Teigen underwent IVF with Luna and Miles. She also revealed that she had a false-negative pregnancy test before having breast implant removal surgery in June. In early September, she shared she was on bed rest and opened up about her high-risk pregnancy woes.

