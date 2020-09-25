Channing Tatum posts shirtless selfie, declares that 'daddy is finally back'

Channing Tatum is in Magic Mike shape, but not for that role.

The star shared a shirtless photo from the set of his film Dog on Instagram, writing, “It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life sh**, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!!”

(Screenshot: Channing Tatum via Instagram)

And apparently he’ll be staying that way, writing, it’s going to “be a fun next 10 year run.”

Tatum thanked those “that have been there for me and held me down through it all,” adding, “I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo.”

He also made reference to the Purell bottle in his trailer (“keep it clean out there, folks”), which we’re sure most people didn’t notice because... abs!

Commenters were very into the snap, for obvious reasons, with one writing, “It’s safe to say that you are in the shape of your life. Damn Chan pulling a benjamin buttons at 40!” Another wrote, “The Chan man is looking fire.”

Tatum, who turned 40 in April, is making the film Dog, which he is co-directing and starring in.

He started filming his directorial debut earlier this month with his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin co-directing. It’s a road trip comedy with Tatum as Briggs and a Belgian Malinois dog as Lulu. They are former Army Rangers learning how to get along as they travel to a fellow soldier's funeral.

He shared photos from the production earlier this month, writing that it’s “taken us two years to get” the film “to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust."

Last month, Tatum, dad to 7-year-old Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, announced another pandemic project — his first children’s book, Sparkella. It will be released in 2021.

Tatum and on-again, off-again girlfriend, singer Jessie J, split for a second time in April.

