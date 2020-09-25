Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Tom Green reunite for 1st time in 15 years

Drew Barrymore welcomed a “wonderful, wonderful man” to her talk show Friday, her ex-husband Tom Green.

The comedian, who was Barrymore’s husband from 2001 to 2002, appeared on her Drew Barrymore Show. It’s clear there are no hard feelings, despite it being the first time in 15 years they were face-to-face (with six feet between them due to the coronavirus.)

Drew Barrymore invited her second husband, Tom Green, to be a guest on her talk show. They didn't speak for 15 years after the 2001 divorce, and it's been 15 years since they saw each other.

Barrymore provided a “a little backstory” that “we haven't seen or spoken to each other in far too long.” Green relayed that his parents, her former in-laws, were “very happy I’m here” and “say hello” and that they were proud of Drew over the success of her show, which just debuted.

“I've had two nights of great sleep in my life before my daughters were born,” Barrymore, mom of Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, with ex husband Will Kopelman said. “I don't know why, but sleep has been like a weird thing for me. I remember this night just being so content, I was at your parents lake house and I remember hearing all of their voices upstairs. I was by myself, I was going to sleep, [and] I was like: This is what safety and contentedness feels like before you go to sleep,” as she had a tumultuous childhood.

She continued, fighting her emotions, “I will never forget that night. I love your parents — and I really love you, and I celebrate you.”

Talking about how it’s been 20 years since they got together (with so much buzz around them as a couple — a stunt wedding on Saturday Night Live, their house fire and his bout with testicular cancer), a teary Barrymore said sometimes time passes in “the blink of an eye” and other times it’s like, “Oh, my god, we've lived so much” in these last two decades. “You've had a whole life and I've had a whole life, and it's just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it.”

Green said they didn’t talk for “about 15 years” after their 2001 split, adding it’s also “really the first time we've looked at each other face-to-face in 15 years.”

They spoke about getting together, how she hired him to play her boyfriend, The Chad, on 2000’s Charlie’s Angels.