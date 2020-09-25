Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Tom Green reunite for 1st time in 15 years

Drew Barrymore welcomed a “wonderful, wonderful man” to her talk show Friday, her ex-husband Tom Green.
The comedian, who was Barrymore’s husband from 2001 to 2002, appeared on her Drew Barrymore Show. It’s clear there are no hard feelings, despite it being the first time in 15 years they were face-to-face (with six feet between them due to the coronavirus.)
Barrymore provided a “a little backstory” that “we haven't seen or spoken to each other in far too long.” Green relayed that his parents, her former in-laws, were “very happy I’m here” and “say hello” and that they were proud of Drew over the success of her show, which just debuted.
Drew checks in with her ex-husband @TomGreenLive for the first time in nearly two decades, reflecting on how Charlie's Angels kicked off their relationship, their first date & more.— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) September 25, 2020
Watch: https://t.co/zFZNHDYe15 pic.twitter.com/2LUs1uQOHB
“I've had two nights of great sleep in my life before my daughters were born,” Barrymore, mom of Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, with ex husband Will Kopelman said. “I don't know why, but sleep has been like a weird thing for me. I remember this night just being so content, I was at your parents lake house and I remember hearing all of their voices upstairs. I was by myself, I was going to sleep, [and] I was like: This is what safety and contentedness feels like before you go to sleep,” as she had a tumultuous childhood.
She continued, fighting her emotions, “I will never forget that night. I love your parents — and I really love you, and I celebrate you.”
Drew thanks @TomGreenLive for one of her best night's of sleep as they reconnect face-to-face for the first time in 15 years.— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) September 25, 2020
Watch more today on #DrewBarrymoreShow: https://t.co/x6FtkmBBZ6 pic.twitter.com/zy1WgWMe0m
Talking about how it’s been 20 years since they got together (with so much buzz around them as a couple — a stunt wedding on Saturday Night Live, their house fire and his bout with testicular cancer), a teary Barrymore said sometimes time passes in “the blink of an eye” and other times it’s like, “Oh, my god, we've lived so much” in these last two decades. “You've had a whole life and I've had a whole life, and it's just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it.”
Green said they didn’t talk for “about 15 years” after their 2001 split, adding it’s also “really the first time we've looked at each other face-to-face in 15 years.”
They spoke about getting together, how she hired him to play her boyfriend, The Chad, on 2000’s Charlie’s Angels.
“We kind of hit it off right away,” Green recalled. “One of our first dates we went and bought lobsters. Because we both love animals .. we released them into the ocean.”
In what started to feel like an intimate reunion we were spying on, Barrymore talked about Green buying her a camera, which she still has, noting how it started her two decade love of photography, gushing, “You got me into my whole Annie Hall phase of taking photographs.”
The whole thing was positive and fun — and Green tweeted after the fact that it was “such a nice experience.” He said “life is strange sometimes,” but in this instance, “it was quite sweet.”
This was such a nice experience today. It felt good to chat with Drew again for the first time in 15 years. And on national TV! Life is strange sometimes but in this case it was also quite sweet. Best of luck with the show Drew! You deserve it. 😀 https://t.co/REd5bg0MSv— Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) September 25, 2020
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: