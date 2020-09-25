Amy Yasbeck says John Ritter's true legacy is 'saving lives'

Amy Yasbeck has a vault of stories about life with husband John Ritter — the beloved Three’s Company and 8 Simple Rules star who died from an undetected aortic dissection on Sept. 11, 2003 — but she’s not here to retell them. Her purpose since his sudden death has been to protect others from his fate.

“There are a lot of ways of keeping John’s memory and spirit alive,” Yasbeck tells Yahoo Entertainment. “My job is to keep people’s aortas alive.”

It’s Aortic Dissection Awareness Week and the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, founded by Yasbeck, and Genetic Aortic Disorders Association Canada organized a week of free virtual events to educate and connect patients, caregivers and doctors. It culminates in a big event Saturday with leading experts, workshops and support groups, which they are still registering for.

The actress — who appeared with Ritter in the Problem Child movies and has a long resume including TV’s Wings and films including Pretty Woman, Robin Hood: Men in Tights and The Mask — is hands-on in her participation with the conference, at which she’ll speak. She squeezes in our chat in between Zoom calls with medical experts and lovingly putting her mark on everything, including recruiting their friends (Joyce DeWitt, Sarah Silverman, Steven Weber, Cary Elwes, Tom Bergeron and Gilbert Gottfried) to appear in videos demystifying the condition — and staying up all night to edit them herself.

“I’m literally doing this interview lying in bed in the fetal position trying to breathe,” says Yasbeck, who makes you feel like you’ve known her forever. “I’ve been so over my head with stuff. It’s not a mystery why I’m dedicated to this, right?”

There wasn’t much information about aortic dissection — a tear in the inner layer of the aorta that allows blood to flow within the layers — when Ritter fell ill on the set of 8 Simple Rules and went to the ER, where he was misdiagnosed with a heart attack. Not only did he receive the wrong treatment, but he lost precious time. He died hours later — and his death, at age 54, stunned his family and fans around the world.

“When John passed away, I was at a loss to understand what was going on,” Yasbeck says. “It was explained to me on the night that it happened, sadly, but I was kind of left to my own devices to figure out: How did this happen?”

She recalls how at the time, news reports even misstated that Ritter had a heart attack.

“It’s not even the heart. Your aorta is not your heart. It’s the first structure of the vascular system,” says Yasbeck, who can tick off as many facts as one of those experts having devoted nearly two decades to forwarding the research. “A heart attack is a blockage. This is a tear in the lining of this kind of garden hose-shaped structure in your body. So the blood goes in between the walls of it. That’s how people die — because then the blood doesn’t go where it’s supposed to go.”

In Ritter’s case, “Everything they do to treat a blockage is the wrong thing to do for a tear. They pumped him with blood thinners, the whole deal.” (There were several lawsuits over Ritter’s death.)

Yasbeck says that a “thunderclap of pain in the chest or the back” is an indicator of an aortic dissection, or a ripping sensation, as well as numbness. “But there are other things: John was on the set of 8 Simple Rules and had pain, he had nausea. There’s also a sense of doom — because your body knows this is life-threatening thing.” (That sense of doom could explain Ritter’s final conversation with TV daughter, Kaley Cuoco before he left the set for the hospital.)