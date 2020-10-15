Meghan McCain shares first photo of daughter Liberty: 'Bliss'

Meghan McCain is one happy mama.

The View co-host shared the first photo of daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech on Wednesday. The baby girl was wrapped in a pink blanket and sleeping peacefully on her mom, who was seated outside among some flowers.

Meghan McCain is in "bliss" with new daughter Liberty. (Screenshot: Meghan McCain via Instagram) More

“Bliss,” is all Meghan wrote along with a heart and the Statue of Liberty emoji, likely having returned to New York City after being in Virginia amid the pandemic and the birth of her first child, on Sept. 28.

Meghan’s mom, Cindy, was a guest host on The View this week, subbing for her daughter, and told viewers Liberty is “beautiful. She's just perfect. And they're so happy. She's the first little girl in the family so I'm very excited about that. They're just doing really well; Meghan couldn't be happier, and [Meghan's husband Ben Domenech], as well. The two new parents that are just enjoying every second of it."

Cindy told People magazine her first trip amid the pandemic was to visit her new granddaughter.

It’s been a time of family loss, as well. The McCain matriarch — Roberta McCain, mom of the late John McCain — died this week at 108. Meghan paid tribute to her, saying she was “everything I ever aspire to be.” Though she admitted she wished that Liberty “had gotten to meet you.”

I love you Nana. You’re everything I ever aspired to be. Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never be another one like you, you will be missed every day. I wish my daughter had gotten to meet you. pic.twitter.com/yy9sM8cG6i — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 12, 2020

Meghan’s maternity leave is short as she’s gearing up to return to The View. People had reported she was taking a three-week maternity leave to return to the show, in which she’s not shy about sharing her conservative views, prior to the election. That would make her return next week.

