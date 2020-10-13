Kelly Clarkson's kids are in therapy to help cope with her divorce

Kelly Clarkson is doing everything she can to help her kids transition through her divorce.

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host told Extra amid her June split from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington, 4. ”I definitely want to do it right.”

Kelly Clarkson, at the Critics Choice Awards in January, is talking about her divorce. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) More

The 38-year-old singer and The Voice coach, who is a child of divorce, acknowledged that right now, there’s a lot of hurt.

“Everyone’s sad — and it’s OK to be sad,” she said.

She went on to say candidly that the split is “hard,” especially in the public eye, “but it is what it is” and she leans on “really great family and friends that are there for me.” And she focuses on her main objective, which is “protecting these little kids that you adore.”

But Clarkson, who split with Blackstock amid the coronavirus pandemic, said she made the right decision to end her marriage of seven years.

“It’s just one day we were like, ‘Wow, this is really forever changed,’” she said, adding, “And it’s not just my heart that’s forever changed, there’s other little hearts involved.” (Blackstock has two kids from a past marriage.)

Her fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani was there for the interview and, knowing something about navigating a very public divorce herself, applauded Clarkson’s efforts.

“You’re doing a really good job,” said Stefani, a mom of three with ex-Gavin Rossdale. “I think it’s hard to be a public person. Now you add in a family… They didn’t choose it.”

Last month, Clarkson said she didn’t see her divorce coming — and she knows from her own childhood how challenging divorce can be.

“Divorce is never easy,” she said. “We are both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: