Jenna Jameson leaves Twitter after anti-Semitic comments: 'I am being attacked for my faith'

Jenna Jameson is taking “an indefinite break from Twitter.” The declaration came after the former adult film star felt she was being attacked for her Jewish faith online.

Alright I’m taking an indefinite break from Twitter. It’s near impossible to just have normal conversations without hundreds of people attacking me for the past I cannot change. 👋🏻 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2019

I want to clarify why I’m leaving. My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me. I am being attacked for my faith. Being Jewish. I must protect my love for G-d above everything, my sobriety and strength stem from him and his grace. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2019

Jameson, who is outspoken about her conservative views, was tweeting during President Trump’s address on border security Tuesday.

This is comedy reading all this left drama. #PresidentialAddress — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2019

Please enlighten all of us what is a good solution? Your incessant hammering is tired and boring. https://t.co/zwojdoC8Ch — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2019

And then she started to receive hateful tweets. While replying to one comment (which has since been deleted), Jameson, 44, declared “Antisemitism is alive and well.”

Antisemitism is alive and well my friends. https://t.co/KJOqKW0dHs — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 8, 2019

Another person on Twitter insinuated that Jameson was going to hell because she is “conservative,” “Jewish” and a “hoe.”

So what you’re saying is no one can out grow their pst and become better? By the way, I’m not a garden tool. https://t.co/W9m1w3S3pN — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 9, 2019

In 2015, Jameson converted from Catholicism to Judaism for her Israeli-born fiancé, Lior Bitton. She got sober that same year and has been open about the positive impact it has had on her life.





While Jameson is going on hiatus from Twitter, she didn’t say anything about Instagram. The model uses the platform regularly to share her weight-loss journey.

