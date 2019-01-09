Jamie Lee Curtis is NOT a fan of the Fiji Water Girl

Jamie Lee Curtis did not appreciate being photobombed by the Fiji Water Girl at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

The Halloween actress, who turned heads at the awards show with her new icy-white ‘do, took to social media on Tuesday to slam Fiji Water for its “blatant promotion” on the red carpet. They company employed models dressed in blue gowns who passed out bottled water as A-listers posed for photos — and one, known on the internet as the Fiji Water Girl (real name: Kelleth Cuthbert), kept popping up in the background of photos.





Alongside a photo that was captioned “Jamie Lee Curtis was in danger of being upstage by the Fiji Water Girl,” the actress wrote on Instagram, “So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website,” referring to Christopher Guest. “I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera.”

Jamie Lee Curtis did not want to be photographed with Fiji Water at the Golden Globes, but here she is. (Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision for FIJI Water/AP Images)

She continued, “I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

She shared something similar on Twitter.

So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions. I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them. pic.twitter.com/MudU1bwwtM — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 9, 2019





Curtis’s post drew likes from Antonio Banderas, Emma Roberts and others. It also got a lot of Halloween jokes in response.

“Was in danger of being upstaged”?!?! Clearly they don’t know who they are dealing with! 🔪🎃♥️ pic.twitter.com/dEMJe1V2S0 — Sean Shelley (@seanwritenow) January 9, 2019





Though some people did think Curtis was being petty. Instagram user @sandywoods4987 wrote, “Stop being a b**** Jamie your not really that important. Love you in the Halloween Movies but really to be jealous of being upstaged by this little model is just not flattering….”

The Fiji Water Girl became a viral sensation during the show.

FYI: I have already written 200 pages of the Fiji Water girl's inner monologue tonight pic.twitter.com/2VvMGRJPW4 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 6, 2019





Cuthbert, a model and actress, did an interview with Glamour soon after talking about her 15 minutes of fame. She also appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden.





Some of the other people she photobombed were Jim Carrey, Heidi Klum, Richard Madden, Idris Elba, Amy Adams and Kaley Cuoco. According to Yahoo Finance, she helped the water brand earn more than $12 million in ad impressions at the Globes.

Curtis is the only star to speak out against so far against Fiji Water for the stunt at Sunday’s show. A rep for the brand has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

