Celebrities Tear Into Donald Trump Over 'Hitler-Ian' Border Security Address

President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night Oval Office address on border security sparked anger among many celebrities, who vented their anger and frustrations on Twitter.

Singers, actors, comedians and entertainers – including Cher, Bette Midler, Mia Farrow, Seth MacFarlane, Rose McGowan, Michael Ian Black and Kathy Griffin – joined the chorus of critical tweets leveled at Trump, who used his speech to repeat multiple falsehoods about immigration.

This entire Trump speech has the cadence of a Wheel Of Fortune contestant solving the puzzle. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 9, 2019

trump HAD 2 YRS 2 LIE WOLF, ALL BRANCHES Of GOV,&

TOTAL CORRUPT POWER️

WHERE WAS HIS CRISIS THEN.

WHAT HUMANITARIAN CRISIS IS HE SPEAKING OF,THE ONE WHERE HE RIPPED BABIES FROM MOMS ARMS,&THEM,OR WHERE HIS ADMINISTRATION KILLED 2

7YRS OLD️HE HAS NO️ #ShutdownStories — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019

As Trump spouts off with his BS...a reminder of when he had this conversation about the wall with the then President of Mexico. We know what was said thanks to leaked transcripts published in the Washington Post. https://t.co/6heXOac0YUpic.twitter.com/GmzGh8qvgv — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 9, 2019

I may not always agree with him, but I have to admit that nobody slurs his lies better than Trump. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 9, 2019

Straight lies from the Oval are nothing new. What is new is that @realdonaldtrump is losing base support, and fast, as his failures pile up. @speakerpelosi and @senschumer spoke truth to faux power as they pulled at the threads of an unraveling administration. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2019

#munchausensbyproxy We’re living it every day. It might be called something else; a person holds an entire nation hostage so that they will pay attention to him. What is that called?? Anyone?? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 9, 2019

Trump, live now, railing against immigrants while sitting beside the photo of his immigrant mother. Shame. pic.twitter.com/Oly64Zy2bF — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 9, 2019

Trump was grooming hard tonight. Hitler-Ian rhetoric. Wake up. Fight back or sit down Democrats — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 9, 2019

FACT: Immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 9, 2019

The President seems terrified — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 9, 2019

I’m not watching how’s the stunted reading and nose breathing — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2019

Don’t watch it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 9, 2019

Donald:



Only of these two things is actually getting built, brick by brick:



1) your damned border wall, or

2) Mueller's case against you.



Guess which it is? 🤣🤣🤣 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 9, 2019

No state of emergency declared. No new policy. Just a bunch of lies about process and racist scare stories.



Good job, networks. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 9, 2019