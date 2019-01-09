Megyn Kelly slams 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' tweet comparing Trump's address to 'Law & Order: SVU'

Megyn Kelly seemed delighted by Seth Meyers in 2017. Last night? Not so much. (Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBU Photo Bank)

While many celebrities tore into Donald Trump over his “Hitlerian” border security address on Tuesday, one comment — made on the Late Night With Seth Meyers Twitter account — hasn’t gone over well with everyone.

While making a case for his wall, Trump spoke about the victims of murders committed by people in the country illegally — referencing beheading and hammer deaths — leading to Seth Meyers and company, who are vocal critics of the president, tweeting, “Is this Oval Office: SVU?”

Is this Oval Office: SVU? — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 9, 2019





The comment — referencing NBC’s long-lasting show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is about solving sex crimes — didn’t go over so well, seemingly on both sides of the aisle. Megyn Kelly — a colleague of Meyers’s when she hosted Megyn Kelly Today until last fall — was one of those to criticize the comment.

I’m sure that’s hysterical to the families of the murder victims the president just discussed. https://t.co/XOOWeWZMSp — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2019





While Meyers’s initial tweet has 1,800 likes as of Wednesday morning, Kelly’s retweet with her sharp comment has more than 23,000 likes. Here were some other criticisms of the show tweet:

Countdown until he deletes the tweet and apologizes, 10…9…8…7 — Alec Mazo (@Alec_Mazo) January 9, 2019





These are real people who have lost loved ones. It doesn’t matter what side of this issue you’re on. This is disgusting. — Logan Leasure (@LoganLeasure) January 9, 2019





classy tweet — Brian Flood (@briansflood) January 9, 2019





You're a lowlife POS, ain't no other way to say it. — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) January 9, 2019





Today's Twitter Ratio Award goes to… @LateNightSeth! Congratulations you unfunny hacks! pic.twitter.com/3E7gQCiGG1 — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) January 9, 2019





@NBCNews approves of and owns everything this degenerate says. Congratulations. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 9, 2019





just wondering if there was anything less funny than seth meyers – turns out, it's his twitter feed. https://t.co/rwISQW10oh — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 9, 2019





I’ve always enjoyed your humor but this is offensive. Fine if you don’t want the wall but please don’t make jokes about victims & their families. No one deserves to die and if they do, we can honor their memories. You’re nothing short of a disgrace for forgetting that. — Kara Lynch (@realkaralynch) January 9, 2019









While NBC tells Yahoo it won’t be commenting on the Late Night tweet — or former network employee Kelly’s reply — Meyers has made it pretty clear how he feels about Trump. On Monday, ahead of Trump’s prime-time address, Meyers blasted the networks for allowing the president air time.

“Just because Trump wants to address the nation doesn’t mean networks should air it,” Meyers said. “Otherwise, they’re just passing on his lies unfiltered. They should either reject him outright or if he insists on speaking in primetime, make him do it as a contestant on The Masked Singer,” the new Fox singing competition show.

Meyers continued, “There’s no national security crisis at the border. Trump and his aides keep repeating the debunked lie that terrorists are sneaking in from Mexico… Trump is totally incoherent and incapable of telling the truth. He shouldn’t get to address the nation just to repeat his lies.”

While Kelly was ousted from NBC in October, she and Meyers appeared to have a cordial relationship. She appeared on his late-night show more than once. In 2014, and they were among Time magazine’s most influential people in the world and celebrated the honor together at the annual dinner.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: