Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates 48th birthday by posing in her 'birthday suit' — and daughter Apple's reaction is priceless

Gwyneth Paltrow posed in the buff for her 48th birthday. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s found a memorable way to mark her 48th birthday: posing “in nothing but my birthday suit.”

The actress and Goop founder celebrated her Sept. 27 birthday by sharing a photo that’s au naturel in more ways that one. Posing outdoors, with her arms strategically placed across her chest, Paltrow reveals her bare body in the full-length shot posted to Instagram.

In her caption, the wellness buff credit Goop’s new body butter with “making me think I can still get my kit off.”

Teen daughter Apple Martin, whose father is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, may not necessarily agree. “MOM,” the 16-year-old commented, prompting fellow celebrity offspring Johnny Lowe (son of family friends Rob and Sheryl Berkoff Lowe) to quip that he’s “praying” that his own mother “doesn’t get any ideas from this.” Paltrow, meanwhile, responded to her daughter’s embarrassed groan with laughing emojis.

Others were more appreciative of the bold snapshot.

“Oh hellllllo Bday girl!” Ashley Graham wrote.

“Wow,” added Vanessa Hudgens, while Chris Pratt, Kristin Cavallari and Mindy Kaling were among those tapping the “like” button.

