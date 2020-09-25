Yara Shahidi cast as Tinkerbell in Disney's live-action 'Peter Pan and Wendy'

Peter Pan has his Tinkerbell.

Yara Shahidi will play the iconic Disney character in the studio’s live-action film, Peter Pan and Wendy. The 20-year-old joins up and coming actors Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play Peter and Wendy respectively. Anderson is the 12-year-old daughter of Resident Evil actress, Milla Jovovich. Meanwhile, Jude Law will put his own spin on Captain Hook.

Yara Shahidi has been cast in Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy. (Photo: Reuters) More

The Grown-ish star excitedly confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “lettssssgooooo.”

Shahidi has been acting since she was a child, but shot to fame in 2014 on ABC’s Black-ish. On the film side, she starred in last year’s adaptation of the teen romance novel The Sun Is Also a Star.

Peter Pan and Wendy is based on Disney’s 1953 animated movie and will be directed by David Lowery, who also co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Lowery previously directed Pete’s Dragon for the studio.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: