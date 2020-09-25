Yara Shahidi cast as Tinkerbell in Disney's live-action 'Peter Pan and Wendy'

Peter Pan has his Tinkerbell.
Yara Shahidi will play the iconic Disney character in the studio’s live-action film, Peter Pan and Wendy. The 20-year-old joins up and coming actors Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play Peter and Wendy respectively. Anderson is the 12-year-old daughter of Resident Evil actress, Milla Jovovich. Meanwhile, Jude Law will put his own spin on Captain Hook.
The Grown-ish star excitedly confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “lettssssgooooo.”
Shahidi has been acting since she was a child, but shot to fame in 2014 on ABC’s Black-ish. On the film side, she starred in last year’s adaptation of the teen romance novel The Sun Is Also a Star.
Peter Pan and Wendy is based on Disney’s 1953 animated movie and will be directed by David Lowery, who also co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Lowery previously directed Pete’s Dragon for the studio.