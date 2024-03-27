Fox Entertainment Ups Michael Thorn to Network President, Fernando Szew Named Head of Studios

Fox Entertainment is restructuring its operations into three divisions: network, studios and content sales.

As part of this re-org, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade has promoted Michael Thorn to president of Fox Television Network and upped Fernando Szew to head of Fox Entertainment Studios. Both will report directly to Wade.

A search is currently underway for the head of sales and licensing unit Fox Entertainment Global, previously run by Szew. In the meantime, the division will be run by Tony Vassiliadis, executive vice president of FEG, reporting directly to Wade. When a new permanent head is named, Vassiliadis will take on a different role at the studio unit.

Most recently chief of unscripted content at Fox network, Allison Wallach will move under Szew, serving as head of global unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment Studios.

Szew will oversee all Fox studios, including Bento Box Entertainment, Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox scripted studios, MarVista Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global and Harvey Levin’s entertainment studio TMZ.

Formerly president of scripted at Fox Entertainment, Thorn will now lead the whole network, managing the channel’s scripted, unscripted and casting teams led by Brooke Bowman, executive vice president, drama programming and development; Cheryl Dolins, senior vice president, comedy and animation programming and development; Yasmin Rawji, executive vice president, unscripted; and Brittainy Roberts, senior vice president, casting. Working closely with Szew, animated content champion Thorn will remain a member of the Bento Box Entertainment Steering Committee.

“Under this new structure, every division of Fox Entertainment is now poised for growth and creative excellence as we super-serve our audiences everywhere. Now the work begins,” Wade said.

The restructure marks the first major overhaul of Fox Entertainment operations since Wade was promoted to CEO in October 2022. Wade had been head of unscripted and alternative programming for Fox Broadcasting when he was tapped to succeed Charlie Collier, who left to take the reins of Roku Media.

(Pictured: Michael Thorn and Fernando Szew)

