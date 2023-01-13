Ezra Miller pleads guilty in burglary case amid 'ongoing mental health' treatment

Ezra Miller is accused of stealing liquor bottles from a friend's home in Vermont. (Photo: WireImage)

Ezra Miller avoided jail in their felony burglary case as part of a deal reached with prosecutors, Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed. The 30-year-old actor copped to a single, lesser charge of unlawful trespassing as they're accused of stealing liquor bottles from a neighbor's Vermont home last year.

"Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court," Meller's attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement. "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Miller, who is nonbinary, previously pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and claimed the whole the was a misunderstanding. The actor, best known for playing the Flash in the DC Extended Universe movies and as Credence in the Fantastic Beasts series, changed their plea at Friday's hearing. Court documents obtained by NBC News showed prosecutors proposed Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, plus a year probation and $500 fine. Miller was facing more than 20 years behind bars for the felony burglary charge.

In October, Miller's lawyer released a statement on their behalf after the actor's not guilty plea, which read in part: "Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

The Justice League star has been in the news for the past year due to erratic and troubling behavior. Miller's been accused of creating a cult-like environment around them and acting inappropriately with minors. They've been arrested at least twice. As speculation swirled Warner Bros. could shelve the hugely anticipated The Flash, which represents Miller's biggest starring role to date, Miller issued a statement saying they are receiving ongoing treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in August. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The Flash remains slated to hit theaters in June.

[Editor's note: This story was originally published on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and has been updated to reflect Miller's official plea.]

