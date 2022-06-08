Parents accuse Ezra Miller of brainwashing, assaulting daughter: 'My family is living a nightmare'

Ezra Miller's legal troubles mount as more disturbing claims are hurled at the 29-year-old The Flash star.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes claim in court documents that Miller began grooming their daughter at age 12 and supplied Tokata with alcohol, marijuana and LSD. They are seeking a protective order as Tokata apparently dropped out of school and fled with them to Hawaii, where the actor has been arrested multiple times.

Ezra Miller, here the 2019 Time 100 Next Gala, is accused of brainwashing an 18-year-old activist. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Tokata's parents, activists Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle, filed paperwork on Tuesday laying out why Miller's friendship with Tokata puts their daughter at risk. In the documents obtained by People and TMZ, they allege that Miller displays "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior." They also claim "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Miller, but did not immediately receive a response.

According to the documents, Tokata first met Miller, then 23, in 2016 at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. Miller "took an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to Tokata. Through an organization that Miller was associated with, the actor offered to pay for Tokata to attend college at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Massachusetts. The Perks of a Wallflower star "would later use this against Tokata to create a sense of indebtedness," the parents allege.

Tokata apparently dropped out of school in December. Chase and Sara traveled to Miller's home in Vermont the following month to find their child without a driver's license, bank cards or keys. They got Tokata home who, after detoxing for three weeks, reunited with Miller. The two ultimately ended up in Hawaii.

On Twitter, Tokata's mom said their "family is living in a nightmare." She accused Miller of physically and emotionally abusing her daughter.

My family is living a nightmare. #EzraMiller has brainwashed my daughter Tokata Iron Eyes, physically assaulted her, is perpetuating cult-like behaviors and emotional abuse. Ezra’s dangerous behaviors are escalating with no accountability from #WarnerBros #MMIW pic.twitter.com/FlKuzUNbNy — Sara Jumping Eagle (@drjumpingeagle) June 8, 2022

It appears Tokata joined Instagram and has posted six photos in the last few days. On Monday, Tokata issued a statement with the caption "CONTEXT," writing "the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise."

Tokata added, "I dropped out of Bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss.

"My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home. I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body... This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing traumatically life altering. Relationships in my life have been grossly effected, some detrimentally so. This behavior is unacceptable and needs to be called out."

Tokata's mom claims on Twitter her daughter doesn't have a phone and doubts who wrote the lengthy statement.

According to TMZ, Tokata previously identified as "non-binary, queer, gay," but at Miller's direction is now "non-binary transgender." The actor is non-binary.

A judge signed the request for a protective order, per People, directing that Miller cannot have contact or harass Tokata, Sara or Chase or come within 100 yards of their residence. However, the actor cannot be served because their location is unknown. A hearing is scheduled for July 12.

In a video posted over the weekend, Tokata is seen with Miller.