Ezra Miller reportedly housing mom and 3 young kids at farm with weed, guns 'lying around'

Ezra Miller, here in 2018, is accused of hosting a mom and her three young kids at their unsafe property. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, Ezra Miller has been accused of more troublesome behavior. According to Rolling Stone, the actor has a mother and her three young children living with them where guns and drugs are rampant. The report comes on the heels of two separate restraining orders taken out by parents against The Flash star in the last month.

Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is reportedly hosting a 25-year-old mother and her children, aged one to five, at their 96-acre farm in Vermont. On one occasion, the 1-year-old allegedly found a loose bullet and put it in her mouth. Video footage reviewed by the publication "shows at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals."

The children's father participated for the story as did two anonymous sources. The two sources "confirmed seeing children there with their mother, describing a chaotic environment that is unsafe for children," according to RS. A rep for Miller has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Miller met the woman earlier this year in Hawaii, where he was arrested at least twice. The 29-year-old Justice League star purportedly booked a flight out of Hilo for the woman and her three kids without the father's knowledge. He claims he hasn't been able to see or speak with his children since they left in April.

"I am going through hell and back," the father says. "I got a bad feeling in my stomach … I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f***ing world to me."

The man says he hasn't gone to the farm with police or confronted Miller directly because he doesn't want his kids "to see anything like that. I just want them to see that, 'Hey [Dad] showed up, let's get in the car and go.' It's been traumatic enough."

Miller is apparently running a cannabis company and growing marijuana on the property. According to the exposé, "two sources also alleged that there has been frequent and heavy marijuana use in front of the children, with little concern about proper ventilation."

Vermont's Department for Children and Families (DCF) reportedly visited Miller's home, but the social worker told the father the kids "looked good." The man says police ignored his request. (DCF doesn't provide information regarding home visits and Vermont State Police didn't respond to Yahoo's request for comment.)

Last week, a mother and her 12-year-old nonbinary child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller in Massachusetts. The actor allegedly uncomfortably hugged the kid and touched their hips. Miller purportedly screamed at the mother.

Earlier this month, the parents of 18-year-old activist Gibson Iron Eyes were granted a protective order for their child. The parents accused Miller of grooming the child at age 12 and supplying Gibson with alcohol, marijuana and LSD. They accused Miller of physical and emotional abuse and displaying cult-like behavior. They claim Miller forced Gibson to identify as nonbinary transgender.

On social media, Gibson accused their parents of "psychological manipulation" and transphobia. They emailed Rolling Stone, "The notion that I have been brainwashed or that I've been coerced in any context is grotesquely false." They added that "Ezra and our crew" will speak about their story "when we see fit."

Miller is set to star in the title role of the highly anticipated Warner Bros. film The Flash, out one year from today. The studio held an emergency meeting about what to do as the film is deep in post-production, but that was before the actor's latest string of troubles.

