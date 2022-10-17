Ezra Miller pleads not guilty in felony burglary case

Troubled actor Ezra Miller appeared virtually in court on Monday as part of their felony burglary case in Vermont. The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to stealing liquor bottles from a neighbor's home this past May. Despite facing a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison and over $2,000 in fines if found guilty, Miller appeared in "a jovial and chipper mood" according to Deadline.

Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, sat next to their attorney Lisa Shelkrot during arraignment on the two charges. The Flash star agreed to conditions set by the judge, which prohibit the actor from contacting the homeowner or going to the residence. Miller, who owns a 96-acre property in Stamford, Vt., and the homeowner have apparently been friends for years.

"Ezra Miller this morning pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants," Shelkrot tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement. "Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Actor Ezra Miller was arraigned in Vermont in felony burglary case on Monday, Oct. 17. (Photo: WireImage)

Vermont State Police say Miller took "several bottles of alcohol" while the homeowner wasn't present. "As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling," the incident report stated. Miller allegedly stole three bottles of alcohol.

This is just Miller's latest run-in with police.

The actor was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and another time for second-degree assault. Two protective orders against the Justice League star have been taken out in recent months stemming from separate incidents involving minors. Miller was reportedly housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children, aged 1 to 5, at their farm in Vermont, with guns and weed "lying around." The 1-year-old allegedly found a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

Story continues

Despite Miller's erratic behavior, Warner Bros. intends to release The Flash in theaters next year as planned. After the burglary incident became public in August, the actor broke their silence and issued a statement saying they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller has remained out of the spotlight, but apparently returned to set earlier this month to film a day of reshoots on for The Flash on the Warner Bros. lot.

"They are taking their therapy and treatment very seriously," Miller's rep told Vanity Fair in September, adding, "The notion that The Flash was at risk was a wake-up call."