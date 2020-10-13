Dominic West and wife kiss for photographers after he's linked to co-star Lily James: 'We're very much still together'

Dominic West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, kissed outside their England home one day after photos showed him getting cozy with actress Lily James in Rome. (Photo: MIKE / SplashNews.com Splash News)

Dominic West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald put on a united front — and a very public display of affection — one day after photos showed The Affair actor, who turns 51 this week, cozying up to his co-star 31-year-old Lily James.

West, also known for The Wire, returned home from Rome, where he was photographed kissing James amid a day of sightseeing and dining al fresco, to the Wiltshire, England home he shares with FitzGerald and their four children. And to send a message about the status of his marriage to interested parties, West and his wife went outside their home, where photographers had gathered, to kiss for the cameras bringing along a homemade sign stating that they’re “very much still together,” despite how it may appear.

West and FitzGerald, who were college sweethearts that reunited years later and married in 2010, came out of their home side by side. They leaned against one another and kissed as photographers snapped their picture.

FitzGerald, a landscaper, carried out a handwritten sign that said, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together, Thank you.” She propped up the note, signed by both of them, against shrubbery.

The Daily Mail ran the exclusive photos of West and James — who appeared on Downton Abbey and in Baby Driver and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — sharing a kiss and being handsy while sightseeing in Rome. They have been making the BBC mini-series The Pursuit of Love in England, but they go way back, having appeared in a stage production of Othello together in 2011 when James was just out of drama school.

The tabloid reports that West and James spent two days at a hotel in Rome. When they were snapped kissing, they were reportedly having lunch with their talent manager, who has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment — nor have publicists for James and West.

The tabloid also reported that FitzGerald was “devastated.”

Meanwhile, a 2016 interview West gave to the Evening Standard while promoting The Affair — the TV show which saw his character having many extramarital exploits — has been resurfaced in which he talked about cheating and monogamy. The interviewer noted that the interview kicked off with West asking why wives make such a fuss over infidelity.