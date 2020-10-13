John Travolta pays tribute to Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday

John Travolta is remembering Kelly Preston on what would have been her 58th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 66-year-old Gotti star posted side-by-side images of their 1991 wedding and his own parents wedding along with a special message to his honey, who died in July after secretly battling breast cancer.

“Happy Birthday hon!” Travolta’s post began. “I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

The actor has been keeping a low profile since his wife of nearly 30 years died. He said he would be “taking some time to be there for my children,” referring to Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. (The couple’s son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.)

He has since shared a video of himself and Ella “dancing in memory of momma.”

He also shared a photo from a visit with his close friend Tommy Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan Lee.

Travolta and Preston — known for her roles also in Gotti as well as Jerry Maguire, Twins and For Love of the Game — kept her two-year battle with breast cancer private, but he said she “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.” He also said that “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

