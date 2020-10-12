Lily James and married co-star Dominic West look cozy in new photos

New photos of Dominic West and Lily James —pictured in 2018 — have people speculating about the status of their relationship. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar/Hearst UK)

Lily James and Dominic West have people speculating about their relationship after a series of photos showing them cozy and kissing surfaced.

The tabloid the Daily Mail touted “world exclusive” photos which show The Affair and The Wire actor — who’s married to his college sweetheart, Catherine FitzGerald — and James, who was on Downton Abbey and in Baby Driver, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Yesterday, appearing to kiss during a meal together in Rome on Sunday. The tabloid reports that FitzGerald, who shares four children with West, is “devastated.”

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to reps for both West and James and will update this story when we hear back.

The twosome, who have been making the BBC mini-series The Pursuit of Love in England, had lunch with a group that reportedly included their mutual manager, Angharad Wood, who has not responded to request for comment either. James, 31, and West, 50 were openly affectionate at the table with West leaning in and kissing James and also stroking her head, the photos showed. The tabloid claimed they were “passionately kissing” at one point.

West and James left together on an electric scooter and went sightseeing with other photos showing them appearing affectionate then too. They had their hands on one another. When James was operating the scooter, he was behind her holding on closely.

West has been married to FitzGerald, a landscape designer, since 2010. They met in college, at Trinity College Dublin, but split up. After her first marriage ended, they rekindled their romance and became engaged in 2007. West also has a child from a previous relationship.

Last week it was reported that James had ended her reconciled romance with The Crown’s Matt Smith, whom she was first linked to in 2014 making Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. In July, the Cinderella actress spent a night out with actor Chris Evans, sparking romance rumors.

In a recent interview, she wouldn’t address questions about Evans but said if she could give her younger self relationship advice, it would be, “Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself.”

West and James have had a professional relationship for almost a decade now. In 2011, he appeared in Othello at Sheffield's Crucible theatre in the U.K., and James, fresh out of acting school, was Desdemona. As noted, they share the same manager. And in 2018, they smiled for photographers while hanging out at the U.K. Harper’s Bazaar Women of The Year Awards in London.

