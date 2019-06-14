Diddy congratulates ex Cassie and her new boyfriend on pregnancy news: 'I wish you nothing but love'

If Diddy is upset about his ex Cassie’s big pregnancy announcement, he isn’t showing it.

The music mogul — who dated the singer on and off for more than a decade before splitting last year — publicly wished her and her new boyfriend, Alex Fine, well in a post on Instagram. Along with a photo lifted from Fine’s ‘Gram, Diddy congratulated them and added, “I wish you all nothing but love and happiness.”

The post ended with “God bless,” some emoji hearts and “LOVE.”

Diddy and Cassie’s romance, which was up and down for years, ended for good — after 11 years — in October. Two months later, Cassie made her romance with Fine, a celebrity trainer, Instagram official with a PDA photo.

And — now eight months later — Cassie and Fine made their pregnancy news public on social media Thursday. His post was especially sweet — a letter to Cassie making promises about their future together as parents.

Combs was quickly applauded for his post to Cassie. Among those who liked it were Russell Simmons, who called Diddy a “good man,” and Lil Scrappy. He was called mature, and someone else said it was a “boss move.”

Of course, it’s lost on no one that Combs has had his world turned upside down recently. Just after his breakup with Cassie, Kim Porter, with whom he shared three children (he also was stepdad to her son), died suddenly in November.

Diddy has since been raising their kids — Christian, 21, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 12 — solo and has been publicly reflecting on love and loss. And it’s been a rough journey: In March, he said he should have married Porter while he had the chance.

“[I] played myself,” he wrote.

