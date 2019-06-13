Cassie Is Pregnant & Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Alex Fine 8 Months After Split with Diddy

“Me & U” — and a baby, too!

Cassie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine.

The singer, 32, confirmed the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday, revealing she is expecting a baby girl.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie captioned a slideshow of photos of herself and Fine sitting in a car together.

Fine also raved over the news and shared a heartfelt letter he wrote to the couple’s unborn child.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine wrote alongside a photo, which shows him kissing Cassie on the cheek.

“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” Fine continued.

“I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan.”

“I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.”

Fine also promised to show his baby girl a “healthy relationship.”

“I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry,” he continued.

“I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off.”

“I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy.”

“I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath.”

He concluded the note with, “You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

Fine, who is a professional bull rider and personal trainer for many Riverdale stars, also shared a letter to Cassie, promising he “will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you.”

“I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you,” he wrote. “I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy.”

The happy baby news comes 8 months after Cassie split from Sean “Diddy” Combs. The pair dated for 11 years.

Combs is a father to three sons — Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25, and three daughters — Chance, 13, D’Lila Star and Jessie James both 12 from previous relationships.

In December, the songstress made her romance with Fine Instagram official, posting a series of photos on her account that showed off her new man.

In one of the images, Cassie and Fine shared a kiss on the lips, while in another, the pair smiled while standing next to the singer’s mother.

“I love you Mommy,” she captioned the images.