Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich says he learned of their breakup 'through a tabloid'

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich says he learned of their breakup from a tabloid.
Actor Ehrich, 29, took to his Instagram page on Saturday morning to share a series of posts that explained the circumstances — from his perspective — behind the engaged couple’s breakup earlier this week. “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” Ehrich wrote in the first post.
He followed up with: “While you’re in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people” while another post read, “God Bless.” Ehrich is reportedly starring in the film South Gospel about musician Samuel Allen.
The couple ended their engagement on Thursday after a whirlwind romance that began back in March.
"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told People. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together." Meanwhile, Lovato has not alluded to the split on social media.
Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary with sweet Instagram posts. And photos of the pair are still visible on Lovato’s page.
The couple got engaged in July on a Malibu, Calif. beach. Dressed in white and sporting a large diamond ring in a photo, Lovato, 28, wrote that Ehrich someone who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.
"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage," she wrote in the post. "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"
Days later, Lovato spoke out on the two-year anniversary of her nearly fatal drug overdose during which she was rushed to the hospital from her Hollywood Hills, Calif. home. In an Instagram post, she expressed joy for “the love of my life.”
“And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life,” she wrote. “Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security.”
In a March interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato shared that the 2018 relapse was due in part to having little support amid an eating disorder.
