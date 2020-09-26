Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich says he learned of their breakup 'through a tabloid'

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich said that he learned of their breakup from a tabloid. (Photo: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich says he learned of their breakup from a tabloid.

Actor Ehrich, 29, took to his Instagram page on Saturday morning to share a series of posts that explained the circumstances — from his perspective — behind the engaged couple’s breakup earlier this week. “Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” Ehrich wrote in the first post.

He followed up with: “While you’re in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people” while another post read, “God Bless.” Ehrich is reportedly starring in the film South Gospel about musician Samuel Allen.

The couple ended their engagement on Thursday after a whirlwind romance that began back in March.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told People. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together." Meanwhile, Lovato has not alluded to the split on social media.

View photos Actor Max Ehrich said on Instagram that his breakup with Demi Lovato came as a surprise. (Screenshot: Instagram/Max Ehrich) More





View photos Actor Max Ehrich said he was filming a movie when he discovered that his relationship with Demi Lovato was over. (Screenshot: Instagram/Max Ehrich) More





Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary with sweet Instagram posts. And photos of the pair are still visible on Lovato’s page.

The couple got engaged in July on a Malibu, Calif. beach. Dressed in white and sporting a large diamond ring in a photo, Lovato, 28, wrote that Ehrich someone who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage," she wrote in the post. "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"