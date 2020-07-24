Demi Lovato speaks out 2 years after nearly fatal overdose: 'Today is my miracle day'

Demi Lovato, who got engaged this week, reflects on her overdose two years later and says she's "free of my demons." (Photo: FilmMagic)

A lot can change in two years — just ask Demi Lovato. In an emotional post on Instagram, the newly engaged star revealed she has dubbed July 24 her “miracle day” as it’s when she nearly died in 2018.

“Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one,” the former Disney star, 27, began. “It represents how the Dr’s at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life.”

Lovato, who has been open about her substance abuse struggles, was rushed to the hospital following an accidental overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills. Now, the singer shared, “my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.”

“Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible,” she continued. “And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security.”

The “I Love Me” songstress announced this week she and actor Max Ehrich were engaged. The Young and the Restless star popped the question in Malibu, four months after reports surfaced they were dating. Although Lovato’s ring is rumored to be worth around half a million, there’s something else she carries with her on a finger that’s priceless.

“Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word ‘me’ [tattooed] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times.”

Lovato has said religion played a crucial role in her recovery, as well as the people she now has around her.

“Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey.. I love you all,” she concluded.

In 2018, Lovato relapsed after six years of sobriety. She explained during an interview this year it was because she was “miserable.” The actress revealed that she was also battling a recurrence with her eating disorder at the time, as well as having trouble with the team of people working with her.

“I felt completely abandoned, so I drank,” she explained on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “That night I went to a party and there was other stuff there — and it was only three months before I ended up in the hospital with an OD.”

Lovato was hospitalized for over a week after the accidental overdose. The entertainer’s mother said there were two days when the family didn’t know if she’d survive. After she was released from Cedars Sinai, the singer immediately checked into a treatment facility for three months. Lovato said she will be addressing everything on her upcoming album. If her single “Anyone” is any indication of what to expect, it’s going to be powerful.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: