Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy, Win Harrison Wilson

Introducing Win Wilson!

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s brood grew by one this week as the singer gave birth to her third child on Thursday. While it’s unknown how the couple landed on the name Win — although Wilson is known for his competitive drive — the middle moniker holds a special meaning. Harrison was the athlete’s father’s name, who passed away in 2010. They had an incredibly close bond.

Russell Wilson and Ciara, here at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Feb. 2020, welcomed their second child together. (Photo: Reuters) More

The couple excitedly announced the arrival of their little boy on social media, with the NFL star sharing a selfie of the three of them from the hospital bed.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!!” Wilson wrote on Friday. “Mommy & Daddy Love You!”

Ciara posted a video from the hospital shortly after Win was born. In the sweet clip, she sings “Happy Birthday” through a black mask to her “sunshine.”

“I haven’t really been able to see his face yet,” she said. “I can’t wait!”

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, and the 34-year-old “Goodies” singer are also parents to 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara has one son, 6-year-old Future Jr., whom she shares with ex-fiancé, rapper Future. Wilson frequently gushes about his blended family and said he loves the boy as if he’s his “own child.”

“The thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like. It’s interesting,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

Ciara documented her pregnancy journey on social media, admitting it wasn’t easy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting... Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound ❤️ We don’t hear to much about US during this time. Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2pm PST #WomensWednesday pic.twitter.com/wQhKFUzE2y — Ciara (@ciara) April 15, 2020

Wilson is one of the many NFL stars who has voiced concern about the upcoming season as COVID-19 continues to spread.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety,” he tweeted on Sunday, days before Ciara gave birth. “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay.”

The couple announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in January. In April, they revealed it was a boy — and Future Jr. might have been the most excited.

Ciara and Wilson celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this month.

