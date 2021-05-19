  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Demi Lovato kicked off their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, with a "very personal" announcement.

"Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," said the 28-year-old singer. "And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering."

They said they're still "learning and coming into myself" and "don't claim to be an expert," so they invited first guest Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer, to join for the conversation. Lovato met Vaid-Menon after discussing being non-binary with singer Sam Smith.

During the conversation, Lovato defined non-binary with Vaid-Menon, saying it means "you are not exclusively a man nor a woman." GLAAD's website defines non-binary and/or genderqueer as "terms used by some people who experience their gender identity and/or gender expression as falling outside the categories of man and woman. They may define their gender as falling somewhere in between man and woman, or they may define it as wholly different from these terms. The term is not a synonym for transgender or transsexual and should only be used if someone self-identifies as non-binary and/or genderqueer."

Lovato and Vaid-Menon also discussed pronouns, and the "Dancing With the Devil" singer said "it would mean the world if people could start identifying me as they/them. However, she'll "be accepting" if people "slip" and use she/her pronouns. Lovato just requests that people are "making the effort."

They realize it may take getting used to, explaining, "I think it's important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me. I also just don't want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don't try to use them." 

Vaid-Menon said it takes "practice and commitment."

Lovato spoke about their 2018 drug overdose, which was looked at in their YouTube documentary Dancing With the Devil earlier this year, and how it forced them to be more truthful about everything in their life.

"I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the ... leotard and look a certain way, you know?" they said.

Lovato said they never want to end up where they were "a few years ago," so "every day of my life, I'm going to do whatever I can to live my truth to the fullest — and be as loud as I can with it so that other people feel comfortable living their truth as well."

In an Instagram post sharing that the podcast was live, Lovato also shared their personal announcement. 

The pop star noted, "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

In March, Lovato opened up to fans about being pansexual, meaning they're attracted to all genders. They said they are proud to be part of the "alphabet mafia," referring to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Woman testifies she woke to find actor Masterson raping her

    In hours of often tearful testimony, a woman told a judge Tuesday that she was slipping in and out of consciousness on a night 18 years ago when she said she found actor Danny Masterson raping her. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” said the woman, identifying herself on the witness stand only as Jen B. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” Masterson has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, has said he would prove his client's innocence.

  • Galápagos Islands tourist attraction Darwin's Arch collapses

    Darwin's Arch in the Galápagos Islands, "considered one of the best places on the planet to dive" and observe marine species, has collapsed, the Ministry of Environment for Ecuador has announced.Why it matters: Although the ministry said the collapse of the 140-feet-high rock formation Monday was due to natural erosion, it casts a spotlight on a region that the United Nations has classified as "one of the world's most vulnerable places to the effects of climate change," per the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: The tourist attraction and the nearby Darwin Island are named after the scientist Charles Darwin, whose study of species in the volcanic archipelago helped solidify his theory of evolution.But "warming waters" pose a grave threat to the species that Darwin observed, the NYT notes.Threat level: The UNESCO World Heritage-listed islands are at the "intersection of three ocean currents and are vulnerable to the El Niño weather system, which causes rapid warming of Pacific Ocean waters," the Times reports.Another Pacific island, Easter Island, southeast of the Galápagos archipelago, known for its moai statues, is already facing the threats of sea-level rise, coastal inundation and erosion, according to a UNESCO report.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • First footage of 'Pam and Tommy' and 'The Wonder Years' reboot revealed

    Disney reveals footage of two of its buzziest upcoming projects, Hulu's bio of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and the ABC Black-led reboot of "The Wonder Years."

  • Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed

    Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not destroyed, reversing earlier allegations that election officials in the state's most populated county eliminated evidence. The claim of deleted databases was amplified by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who believe conspiracy theories about election irregularities. Ben Cotton, founder of a computer forensics firm working on the audit, told key senators that he had recovered all data.

  • Delivery worker calls out customer over allegedly ‘unreasonable’ Amazon order request: ‘We don’t do that’

    A UPS driver is going viral after sharing his "most unreasonable" encounter with a customer.

  • Argument 'Over Laundry' Between Brothers Ends With Sister-In-Law Shot Dead

    An Oregon man has been accused of shooting his sister-in-law in the back of the head this weekend amid a heated argument over laundry with his brother, according to a probable cause affidavit. Shane Finnell, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 29-year-old Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood, according to a statement from Portland police. On Sunday, police in Portland arrived at the home in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood just after 8:30 a.m. to reports that a shooting had taken place. There, they found Finnell on the front lawn of the home of the neighbor who had called 911. "I did a horrible thing," Finnell said in an unsolicited statement to police, according to the affidavit. Jordan Arb, the suspect’s brother, told investigators that on Sunday morning, he and Finnell had gotten into an argument over laundry. As the argument escalate, Finnell threw a potted plant at him, he said. At this point, Finnell then walked over to Arb-Bloodgood, who was sitting with her back to the suspect, and "shot her in the back of the head at close range with a revolver,” the affidavit states. According to neighbor Jacob Chow, who called 911, Finnell was seen just after the gunshot went off outside the house, flailing his arms and looking upset on the porch. When Chow asked what had happened, Finnell said that he had shot “Alex.” When asked, Finnell said that the gun was on the front lawn; Chow told police that he saw a chrome-plated revolver on the front lawn and directed them to it after he called 911. A post-mortem examination concluded that Arb-Bloodgood had died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head and that the manner of death was homicide, police said in the affidavit. Finnell has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail and has not yet entered pleas to the charges against him. It is unclear if he has an attorney who is able to speak on his behalf.

  • 'Best $500 I ever spent': GOP lawmakers flout mask rules, risk fine on House floor

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not loosened the pandemic-related rules, despite new CDC guidance.

  • Michelle Obama's former Secret Service agent says she 'could do nothing' when witnessing racist slurs directed at the former first lady

    The former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras says an upsetting part of her job was not being able to protect Michelle Obama from racist language.

  • Gundlach: 'Wealth taxes ladled on top of our current tax system basically punishes success'

    The 61-year-old bond investor does favor a wealth tax in place of an income tax.

  • 'I'm trying to do all I can to live': Woman diagnosed with stage 3 cancer after multiple cancelled colonoscopies

    Lindy Thackston's colonoscopy was delayed three times due to COVID - then she was diagnosed with cancer.

  • Dad tells wife to stop ‘babying’ 13-year-old who has an IEP: ‘I feel like she’s spoiling her’

    The Internet thinks this dad is totally in the wrong. The post Dad tells wife to stop ‘babying’ 13-year-old who has an IEP: ‘I feel like she’s spoiling her’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Game of Thrones Actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Reveals 110-Pound Weight Loss and Body Transformation

    Björnsson — who is best known for his role as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on GoT — used to compete in Strongman competitions

  • 11-year-old girl fights back, escapes attempted abduction at Florida bus stop

    A 30-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Back to normal? Psychologists warn the pandemic could have lasting effects

    As life slowly returns to some version of normalcy in the U.S., psychologists are confronting a difficult reality: Many people won't be back to normal anytime

  • Kylie Jenner Models Tie-Dye Pants, ‘It’ Girl Crop Top & ‘British Khaki’ Jordans at Disneyland With Travis Scott & Daughter Stormi

    Kylie and Travis twinned in their buzzy Air Jordans

  • COVID-19 vaccines: Will Pfizer and Moderna have side effects like AstraZeneca in the long-term?

    The recent decision by five Canadian provinces to change the way they administer the AstraZeneca vaccine should not deter anyone from getting vaccinated, or to regret getting AstraZeneca if they already did, one expert says. Samantha Yammine, a neuroscientist and science communicator, says that with more than a billion vaccines already given out worldwide, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see any major, common issues develop with other vaccines now.

  • Kaia Gerber on finding her voice: 'For a long time, I thought my face and my body had more to say than I did'

    "I found myself in situations where I was, like, I actually don’t have the life experience that I need to handle this," the model tells Vogue.

  • Charisma Carpenter explains the 'big risk' she took by speaking out against Joss Whedon

    The former "Buffy" star opened up about standing with Ray Fisher, the "Justice League" star who was the first to speak out about Whedon last summer.

  • Four vocal powerhouses go home all at once on polarizing 'The Voice' top 9 results show

    As usual, the show’s most popular coach prevailed, even though one of his contestants gave the least exciting Instant Save performance of the night.