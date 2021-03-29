Demi Lovato comes out as pansexual

Demi Lovato at the premiere of her YouTube Originals docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media)

Demi Lovato is coming out as pansexual.

The "Dancing With the Devil" singer, 28, has long been candid about her sexuality, but she's publicly sharing the label she identifies with. On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, she said she's pansexual, meaning she's attracted to all genders, and she's proud to be part of the "alphabet mafia," referring to the LGBTQIA+ community.

While talking about whether she wants to have children, Lovato said, “I used to. I think if anything I want to adopt. I was engaged to a man last year," she continued, referring to ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. "I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant by now. And that's not the case."

She continued, "I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself maybe getting pregnant. I'm so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

Rogan clarified that she means “sexually fluid" and that she's interested in both women and men. Lovato replied, "Yeah — anything really."

He asked if the term is "pansexual" and Lovato replied, "Yeah, pansexual."

Lovato went on to say she heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the “alphabet mafia” — and loved the term.

“That's it! That's what I'm going with. I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud,” she said.

Later, Rogan asked when Lovato realized she was interested in women as well as men, she said it was watching 1999's Cruel Intentions and seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair.

"I was like, 'Oh, I like that,'" she recalled. "But I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian that's very frowned upon. Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

Earlier this month, Lovato hinted she would be sharing more about her sexuality. In her March Glamour cover story, Lovato talked about being “really queer,” adding, “I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I’m following my healers’ timeline, and I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.”

Lovato has been out as sexually fluid since 2017. That year, she said in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, that she was open to dating men and women, explaining, "I am open to human connection. So whether that's through a male or a female, it doesn't matter to me."

Last year, Lovato detailed coming out as sexually fluid to her parents — mom Dianna De La Garza and stepdad Eddie De La Garza — in 2017 and the sweet way they handled it.

Lovato has been promoting her YouTube doc Dancing With the Devil, which details her 2018 drug overdose. In the doc, she claimed she was sexually assaulted the night of her overdose by her drug dealer. She also opened up about losing her virginity in "a rape" at age 15.

