Dave Mustaine’s Car Collection Is Curious

His cars are expensive and luxurious…

You might be surprised to learn Megadeth’s lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine, who was also one of the early members of Metallica, claims to be a huge car nut. The guy guy worked as a mechanic in Huntington Beach, California long before he became a professional rockstar, and he uses that fact to claim he’s really into cars.

But for a car guy, we have to say his collection of vehicles leaves much wanting. you’ll see what we mean in a minute. What’s even more shocking and disappointing to us is that a man who claims to have learned to drive using his mom’s classic Fastback Mustang, a car he later told reporters he absolutely loathed, seems to despise American cars in general. Perhaps that’s why you won’t find a single American vehicle in his garage today? Anyway, here’s Dave Mustaine’s car collection.

Renault R8

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The very first car Mustaine bought himself was a dorky little Renault R8. It wasn’t anything like the Renault R8s of today, but instead was what the rocker describes “like the car that Mr. Bean drives.” He bought the car off his cousin for $50 and thought it was great for doing donuts at parties.

Mazda RX-3

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

While Mustaine was in Metallica, he bought a Mazda RX-3, a car he can’t even remember the model name of today, which seems odd for a car guy. He probably thought the little Mazda would be a cheap yet fun car to own, but it quickly became the car he says he hated owning the most. He said the rotary engine made “the loudest obnoxious sound ever in the world.” Plus, at one point the exhaust pipe just fell off. When the Mazda stopped running on the side of the 405 freeway in California, Mustaine went back to get it the next day but someone had stolen it.

2006 Aston Martin Vanquish S

photo credit: Instagram

Famously, Mustaine used his Aston Martin Vanquish S, lovingly called “Sparta”, as his daily and it’s easy to see why. While it’s definitely a head-turner, to the average non-gearhead it will mostly fly under the radar since the thing isn’t super flashy. In addition, the rockstar found it not only livable on a daily basis but also a blast to drive just about anywhere. However, this car is no longer in Mustaine's collection since it was auctioned in May of 2021.

2006 Bentley Continental GT

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mustaine obviously has a real thing for British cars, especially the luxury brands, which explains his choice of the portly Bentley Continental GT. In an interview with MotorTrend, he referred to the luxury coupe as “an aircraft carrier” since it doesn’t handle tightly and is “really big.” This ride actually wasn’t one he selected, but instead was picked out by his wife, or at least that’s the story he’s sticking to.

2006 Mercedes CLS500

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Another car Mustaine drove as a daily several years ago is his beloved Mercedes CLS500. He had Brabus build the B11 engine, which he claims is reliable as well as wickedly powerful. The only criticism he expressed for the German “four-door coupe” is the huge blindspots.

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

photo credit: Instagram

The family car, the Range Rover is the one Mustaine’s wife used to shuttle around their then-teenage daughter. What the rock star really likes about it is the interior, which he emphasized far exceeds what can be found in SUVs made by the Big Three. However, at the same time he says he “feels like a soccer mom” when he’s behind the wheel.

Source: MotorTrend

