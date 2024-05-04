6 injured in 3-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in critical condition after a crash that left six people injured in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

The collision occurred on Friday at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway South in southwest Las Vegas just before 8:00 p.m. There Police said that two vehicles collided, and the impact sent one of the vehicles into another that was sitting at a red light.

A 78-year-old man was critically injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital. Two other individuals, a man and a woman, both 77 years old, were taken to an area hospital with injuries. Three others suffered minor injuries. One other person was involved but uninjured.

Impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, and all drivers cooperated with law enforcement following the crash, which remains under investigation by police.

