Grizzly bear cub breaks out moves in hilarious trail-cam footage

An organization that monitors wild horses in Alberta, Canada, has published a video “re-run” showing a grizzly bear with two large cubs approaching a trail camera.

The bears are robust and the music is suspenseful until one cub pauses to scratch its back on a tree, at which point the audio becomes lively and the mood upbeat.

The footage was captured in 2022 and edited by the Help Alberta Wildies Society, which uses remote motion-sensor cameras to help monitor wild horse herd sizes and behaviors.

Grizzly bears share the same habitat and HAWS has published several clips showing bears trying to run down a foal or catch a fallen horse.

Most HAWS social-media videos are sharp and cleverly edited.

An editor stated Wednesday via Facebook: “I’m waiting for a new iMac computer to arrive, hopefully tomorrow, before I can build new movies. In the meantime we can watch some re-runs.”

Story originally appeared on For The Win