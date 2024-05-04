3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were hospitalized Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood, Buffalo police officials announced.

Police said a vehicle was traveling eastbound, possibly at a high rate of speed, around 9 p.m. near Ontario Street and Chadduck Avenue when it struck another vehicle pulling out of a parking spot. The eastbound vehicle then collided with two parked vehicles.

The three people were transported to local hospitals for various injuries, according to police. There was no immediate update on their conditions.

The incident remains under investigation.

