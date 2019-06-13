Cuba Gooding Jr. turns himself in to NYPD for allegedly groping woman

Cuba Gooding Jr. turned himself in to the New York Police Department on Thursday following a woman’s allegation that he groped her at a nightclub over the weekend. He was arrested and charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor.

“Mr. Gooding is in custody,” Det. Denise Moroney told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gooding’s accuser said in a police report that the Jerry Maguire star grabbed her breast Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan. The alleged victim said Gooding was “highly intoxicated” and that their encounter led to an argument that had to be stopped by security.

Gooding, who arrived about 2 p.m. wearing a suit, has denied that any inappropriate behavior took place.

Nevertheless, a spokesman for the NYPD and sources within the department had confirmed to multiple media organizations that they were investigating a possible charge of forcible touching against Gooding. TMZ reported that officers were searching for Gooding and planned to book him.

Gooding had been expected to meet with police on Thursday. However, his attorney Mark Heller told TMZ on Wednesday night that upon viewing surveillance video from the bar in the new case, he was unsure if Gooding would turn himself in, because it proves “absolutely no criminality taking place on the part of my client.”

As Gooding deals with fallout from the weekend incident, he’s also been accused of groping another woman — many years ago — according to reports.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post’s Page Six that a woman claims the Oscar-winning actor grabbed her behind more than a decade ago at a Manhattan restaurant, which the local CBS2 identified as Butter on 45th Street.

