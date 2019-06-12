Mira Sorvino reveals that she's a survivor of date rape

Mira Sorvino has talked about her experience of being sexually harassed by former media mogul Harvey Weinstein, but on Wednesday she revealed for the first time that she was once raped.

“I’m also a survivor of date rape. And I’ve never said that in public, and I do not want to go into detail,” Sorvino said as she began to cry. “But I have never said that last part ever in public, because it is impossible sometimes to share these sort of things, and I’m doing it here to try and help.”

WATCH: Actress and #TimesUp advocate @MiraSorvino reveals new, compelling and emotional details about her own sexual assault experience in a push for NY to remove the 5-year statute of limitations on rape, and to remove 'severe and pervasive' from sexual harassment language. pic.twitter.com/SkiKS35u5b — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) June 12, 2019

Sorvino shared her story at a news conference organized by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The politician is calling for state laws that will eliminate the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault.

Erika Leigh, a reporter for Spectrum News in Albany, N.Y., tweeted more about Sorvino’s appearance.

Sorvino: This whole thing has been wonderful but it's also been traumatizing for me to relive everything. — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) June 12, 2019

Sorvino is getting very emotional talking about the Weinstein situation and her experience. "You feel shame, you feel like it was your fault... like you somehow got yourself into this situation." — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) June 12, 2019

Sorvino, an advocate for the Time’s Up movement, was one of the women who accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior in the first wave of allegations against him. She said that in 1995, the year she made the movie Mighty Aphrodite for his company, he harassed her in a hotel room at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around,” she told the New Yorker.

Sorvino told the magazine’s Ronan Farrow that when Weinstein later announced that he would be coming to her apartment, she so dreaded it that she had a male friend come over and pretend to be her boyfriend.

The Oscar winner said that when she complained about the producer’s behavior to a woman at the company, she felt “iced out” of the entertainment industry. Director Peter Jackson confirmed in December 2017 that, in fact, he was told that he should avoid working with Sorvino and Ashley Judd, another Weinstein accuser, “at all costs.”

Weinstein denied Jackson’s accusation and has always denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

