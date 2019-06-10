Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping a woman at NYC nightclub

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately at a Manhattan night club.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department and sources within the department confirmed to multiple media organizations that they’re investigating a possible charge of forcible touching against the Oscar-winning actor.

Cuba Gooding Jr. attends the United States premiere of Rocketman on May 29 in New York, New York. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) More

The woman, who is 30, according to the New York Post’s Page Six, filed a police report after Gooding allegedly groped her breast at about 9pm on Sunday at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge. The alleged victim said Gooding was “highly intoxicated” and his encounter with her ended in an argument that required security.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to both the NYPD and Gooding’s team for comment.

TMZ reports that that NYPD is searching for the actor and “the plan is to book him.”

In 2012, Gooding faced legal woes in another bar, the Old Absinthe House in New Orleans, where he was filming The Butler. The French Quarter bartender said that Gooding pushed her after she asked him to leave the bar, because he was upset that some other patrons were taking photos of him. However, she later dropped all charges against him.

