Courtney Love shares throwback pic of Kurt Cobain and baby Frances Bean on anniversary of his death: 'We miss you'

Courtney Love says the "universe always rips open on this day" — the anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death.

It’s now been 24 years since the death of Kurt Cobain, but that doesn’t make it any easier for Courtney Love.

The songstress shared a throwback photo of the late Nirvana frontman, whom she married two years before his 1994 suicide. In the shot, he’s holding their daughter, Frances Bean, while sucking on the infant’s pacifier.





Love, 53, said she misses the superstar, whose death still remains the topic of conspiracy theories. She also debunked the old saying “Time heals all wounds,” telling her followers that the hurt is still there.

Luckily, the hurt between her and Frances has largely healed. The model, artist, and singer, now 25, was mostly raised by her grandmother, Wendy Cobain, but she and her mother have reconciled in recent years.

Frances, who recently shared that she is two years sober, also paid tribute to her dad, sharing her first clip of original music. In the video, which she posted Wednesday night on Instagram, she sings, “I think I saw you when I was small. I think I found you.” Later, she sings: “Jesus hangs in your place on the cross/All these hinges become unscrewed/Heaven knows it was a cage on earth.” However, she deleted the post soon after — perhaps because it got so much attention.

Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love attend a fashion event in Los Angeles on March 8, 2018.

Courtney often recognizes her late husband on her social media accounts. On what would have been his 51st birthday on Feb. 20, she posted a throwback pic of the couple together, writing, “God I miss you.”

Despite the sizable fortune Cobain left behind when he died, last week People magazine reported that Love is being pursued by the IRS over an unpaid 2016 tax bill that totals $568,674. Just three months earlier, she paid to settle old tax bills from 2012.

