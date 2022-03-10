Exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa announce end of 'Flip or Flop': 'It’s been a wild ride to say the least'

Flip or Flop co-hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, who split in 2016, announce the end of their HGTV show. (Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Flip or Flop is finished.

Co-hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, who were married when the HGTV show debuted in 2013 but split in 2016, made the announcement Thursday in separate social media posts. The final episode airs next Thursday, March 17.

Haack called it "bittersweet" and "the end of an era" that next week's episode will be the series finale.

"I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show," wrote Haack, who handles the design component of the flips. "I remember filming the pilot and thinking, "Wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network TV?” And here we are, a decade later."

She thanked the "amazing crew" and the viewers but omitted direct mention of El Moussa. He was, however, in the photo she shared.

"It’s been a wild ride to say the least!!" the star of the spin-off Christina On The Coast added. "I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store."

El Moussa also shared the news — again, without naming his ex.

Alongside a solo shot of himself with a sledgehammer, he wrote, "After an incredible 10 year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!"

He wrote that viewers were with them "through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between."

El Moussa, who has his own spin-off Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, promised he was "not going anywhere" and fans will love to see what's next for him.

HGTV also made the announcement about the show which spawned a franchise. There's been Flip or Flop Vegas and Flip or Flop Nashville, among others. The network vowed that they saved the best episode for last.

Story continues

Next week's episode will be the last *all-new* episode of #FlipOrFlop...EVER. That’s right—only two episodes left, and we've saved the best for last!



Tune in tonight and next week to see Christina and Tarek take on some of their coolest flips yet! pic.twitter.com/8OtWNAwOYz — HGTV (@hgtv) March 10, 2022

The co-hosts, originally known as Christina and Tarek El Moussa, were a seemingly happy couple from Orange County, Calif., at the start of the series in 2013. The real estate agents were parents to a daughter, Taylor, now 11. However, in addition to navigating new fame — and being the target of tabloids — he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013 after a viewer noticed a lump on his neck. He was later diagnosed with testicular cancer as well.

Tarek's cancer treatments were challenging — and changed the couple's plans to expand their family, resulting in Christina going on an IVF journey to welcoming son Brayden in 2015. Tarek has said he was sick for a total of six seasons of the show, also with back injuries. At one point he was taking Vicodin daily and lost 60 pounds.

By 2016, their problems exploded. Christina called police after he ran out of their home, into a nearby state park, with a gun. By the end of the year, they had separated. However, they made the decision to continue working together on Flip or Flip, which has had explosive moments on the set.

Christina went on to star Christina on the Coast, premiering in 2019, to show post-divorce life as she renovated her new home. She fell in love again — with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead. They were married in 2018 and she changed her name to Christina Anstead. After welcoming a son together, they split in 2020.

She changed her last name again — to maiden name, Haack — and also fell in love again. She's engaged to realtor Josh Hall. They share a second home together in Tennessee and she said on Instagram they'll be doing some design projects there.

Meanwhile, Tarek was remarried in October to former Playboy Playmate turned real estate agent on Selling Sunset, Heather Rae Young. They are now documenting their own IVF journey.