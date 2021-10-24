Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married: 'It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life'

Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa, 40, and Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, 34, wed in Santa Barbara on Saturday. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have officially tied the knot.

El Moussa, 40, and Young, 34, wed on Saturday in Santa Barbara in an Old Hollywood-themed ceremony surrounded by friends and family, People reports. Present for the nuptials were Young's costars from the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset, as well as El Moussa's two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

"We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," Young told People. "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."

Flipping 101 star El Moussa also spoke of his joy on the special day, sharing "I'm just excited to live this life with her. We've got the two babies, we have a family and we have a very bright future."

On his Instagram page, El Moussa posted romantic photos of the couple as they were about to have their first kiss as husband and wife at the altar.

"WE’RE MARRIED!!!!" El Moussa captioned the photos. "Flipped her name for good."

Young posted the same shots, which featured her wearing a fitted corset dress by Israeli designer Galia Lahav. El Moussa wore a black velvet tux with a skull-and-crossbone-print lining, according to People.

"MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" Young captioned the same photos. "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some."

Earlier during the wedding weekend, El Moussa shared an emotional moment about how his life has changed since meeting Young in 2019.

"Ready to say 'I do,' which is crazy. If you had asked me four years ago I would’ve told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love," El Moussa captioned a photo of the couple kissing on the big wedding weekend. "Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank God for that day. My life is so much better with you in it… now let’s do this thing!!"

Story continues

Young posted similar photos from the same moment on her account, captioning them, "My forever. See you at the altar my love."

The couple kicked off the weekend with a happy hour at Paradise Springs Winery in Santa Barbara.

El Moussa and Young got engaged in the summer of 2020, as reported by E! News. El Moussa popped the question as the couple vacationed on Catalina Island to celebrate their one-year anniversary of dating. It's the first marriage for Young, and the second for El Moussa, who was previously married to Christina Haack. Haack married Ant Anstead in 2018 before splitting in 2020. She inow engaged to realtor Joshua Hall, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

Fans of the duo can catch every detail of the wedding weekend with a one-hour special titled Tarek and Heather The Big I Do, which will air in December on discovery+, CNN reported.