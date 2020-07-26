Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Engaged

Tarek El Moussa is officially off the market!

The Flip or Flop star is engaged to Heather Rae Young.

"The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!" Heather shared on Instagram early Sunday morning. Tarek added, "She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName."

According to Instagram, the proposal happened at Descanso Beach Club near Catalina Island, Calif. And yes, this was the weekend the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Tarek and Heather, who is a luxury real estate agent and stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset, first sparked romance rumors in July 2019. A source told E! News their romance was "nothing serious" at the time, but Tarek quickly revealed he had fallen head over heels for his new girlfriend.

"I feel really, really lucky to have met her," the HGTV personality shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "We have so many things in common. She's amazing... I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love."

After Tarek's divorce from co-star Christina Anstead played out so publicly, the 38-year-old said he'd resigned to staying single. But as he explained to us, his mindset changed once Heather came into his life.

"I've been on my own for close to three and a half years now and to finally find someone again, it's a really big deal for me, because a few months ago if you would have asked me, I would say 'I'm gonna be on my own forever and I'm happy being alone,' and you know what, I realize what I was missing now," Tarek said.

Heather has since become an integral part of Tarek's family life, having developed close relationships with his children. In fact, Heather joined Tarek and his daughter Taylor for a special 9th birthday celebration.

Their children also tagged along as Tarek and Heather celebrated Halloween with his ex-wife and her new husband, Ant Anstead, and their newborn son Hudson.

"Last night was the first night we all got together!" Tarek shared on Instagram over the holiday. "When I saw all, I mean me, Heather, the kids, Christina and Ant. We had such a great time because the kids had a great time... I am so lucky to have @heatherraeyoung in my life and I fall more and more in love with her every day. She's really created stability, love and joy for me and the kids and we appreciate her so much."

Congratulations to the happy couple!