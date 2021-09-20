Christina Haack announces engagement to Josh Hall

Christina Haack is engaged to boyfriend Josh Hall.

The HGTV star, 38, shared her latest relationship status and photos of her new ring Monday on Instagram — days after rumors first surfaced that she was secretly betrothed. The Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop star has also updated her bio on the social media site to reflect her engagement.

(Screenshot: Christina Haack via Instagram)

Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed with Haack's spokesperson that she's engaged.

Rumors first swirled that Haack (previously known as Christina El Moussa and Christina Anstead) would be walking down the aisle again five days ago, when she was pictured wearing a large diamond while with Hall in California. Fast-forward to this past weekend when she celebrated not just Hall's birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but their engagement.

A series of photos she shared on Monday to confirm the news — using a caption of emojis of a heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring — showed them celebrating with a beach-front dinner and sharing a kiss.

The last photo showed off her ring and she tagged jeweler Benny Hayoun.

The mom of three also shared photos of their hotel room with their first initials and the word "love" in flower petals.

In another photo, she teased fans by putting a heart emoji over her diamond, leading to an earlier guessing game over whether or not she was really engaged.

In a post the day before of the pair in their swimsuits at the beach, she wrote to Hall, "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology."

Haack confirmed she was in a relationship with the Austin-based realtor in early July — nine months after announcing her split from Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Hudson. She said they had been dating for months, but that she was hiding it from the public.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she said at the time. “I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

She also noted, “So yes ‘another relationship,'" she wrote to her critics. "And guess what. I’m 38. I’ll do what I want.”

Haack was previously married to her Flip or Flip co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They co-parent Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 10, together — and, of course, still work together on their HGTV show.

As for her ex-husbands, Anstead is now dating Renée Zellweger and El Moussa is engaged to Heather Rae Young.