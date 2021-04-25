Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Celebrate 'Intimate' Engagement Party

Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are celebrating their upcoming wedding in style!

The Flip or Flop star, 39, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 33, invited a small group of friends and family to join them for what Heather has dubbed a "sexy and fun" engagement party in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday evening, PEOPLE can confirm.

The couple chose to host the event at Louie's by the Bay, a modern Italian steakhouse on the waterfront, near where El Moussa and Young met for the very first time on the Fourth of July in 2019.

El Moussa's two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack, were in attendance for the early part of the night to celebrate their dad and "bonus mom," as Young often calls herself.

"@Heatherraeyoung and I wanted tonight to be intimate- surrounded by our family and close friends," El Moussa shared on his Instagram Story, along with a video of their loved ones.

As guests, including Young's Selling Sunset costars, walked into the party, they were greeted with flutes of chilled champagne placed on pillars of ice and holding stir sticks emblazoned with the couple's home reno-inspired hashtag: #FlippingHerLastName. Young confirmed in December that she would be changing her name to "Heather Rae El Moussa" after they married.

Both stars kept it elegant yet fun when it came to their outfits for the evening. El Moussa donned a blue velvet Canali tuxedo, while Young looked like a bride-to-be in an all-white, bell-bottom jumpsuit covered in sparkles from Nadine Merabi. The former model topped off the look with a sleek, high ponytail and diamond stud earrings borrowed from her friend of more than 10 years, Kristen.

"Just as we imagined," Young shared on her Instagram Story while El Moussa called her his "future wifey" and "my everything."

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

Although the couple has been busy planning their nuptials — including Young documenting her hunt for the perfect wedding and rehearsal dress and their engagement shoot in February — they've stayed mum about when and where they'll be saying "I do," but have confirmed it will be some time this year.

In an interview with PEOPLE's Reality Check in November, El Moussa revealed one destination the couple had definitely taken off their list.

"I can't confirm where [the wedding will be], but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it's no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned," he said.

"We don't want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else's big wedding, so we'll see how things go," he added. "But we're planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."