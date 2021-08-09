Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead make 1st public appearance together

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have made their first public appearance together.

The Oscar winner, 52, was her new boyfriend's date at the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Orange County, Calif., on Saturday. The car specialist and former Wheeler Dealers host, 42, is behind the revived car company.

The pair was glammed up in their black-tie best for the party, as photos Anstead shared to Instagram Story show. The Bridget Jones's Diary actress wore a black dress and heels while Anstead had on a tux.

They posed for several photos with guests and looked happy to be there together.

(Screenshot: Ant Anstead via Instagram)

(Screenshot: Ant Anstead via Instagram)

(Screenshot: Ant Anstead via Instagram)

Zellweger and Anstead started dating in June after meeting on the set of Discovery+'s upcoming series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which sees celebs give back to people who have made a difference in their lives by helping to create their one-of-a-kind cars. His divorce from Flip or Flop's Christina Haack had just been finalized around the time the new couple was spotted at his home in Laguna Beach.

Funny enough, among the party guests at the Radford event included Haack's other ex-husband, Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa who attended with Heather Rae Young.

(Screenshot: Heather Rae Young via Instagram)

El Moussa shared a video of Anstead giving a speech on his Instagram Story about the return of Radford Motors, which included the unveiling of new Lotus Type 62-2 race car.

Anstead shared on social media that the car came from a "lifetime of dreaming" and "learning," telling a story about building a go-kart at age 12 with a lawn mower motor.

Anstead shares a 23-month-old son Hudson with Haack, who is also in a new relationship, and Zellweger has met the boy. According to a People magazine insider, "Even when Renée is around, his son is the center of attention. They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities."

Story continues

The source also said that "Ant and Renée seem very happy. They constantly kiss and hug."

Anstead is also dad to daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife, Louise Anstead.