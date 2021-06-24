Ant Anstead reportedly dating Renée Zellweger as Christina Haack divorce is finalized

Renée Zellweger is reportedly dating Ant Anstead after meeting him on set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride. (Photo: Getty Images)

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are summer's first unexpected celebrity couple, TMZ and People report. The news comes days after it was confirmed Anstead and HGTV star, Christina Haack, had finalized their divorce.

Zellweger, 52, and the British Wheeler Dealers star, 42, apparently met working on Anstead's upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. It was announced last month Zellweger was one of the stars appearing on the show, although it's unclear when she taped the episode.

Reps for Anstead and Zellweger did not return Yahoo Entertainment's requests for comment.

In September, Haack surprised fans by announcing she and Anstead were separating after two years of marriage. She filed for divorce in November. While the Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast star is enjoying her "fresh start," it took Anstead a bit more time to move on. He participated in a five-week "Breakup Recovery" exercise after their split. They are co-parenting and agreed to joint custody of their 1-year-old son, Hudson.

As for Zellweger, she's no stranger to high-profile romances — although she's guarded in what she shares publicly.

The Judy star dated Jim Carrey and Jack White before her brief marriage to country singer, Kenny Chesney. She eventually moved on with Bradley Cooper, but they broke up in 2011 after around two years of dating. She was last linked to musician, Doyle Bramhall II.

