Channing Tatum shares 1st photo of daughter Everly's face: 'You are my world and my heart'

Channing Tatum shares first photo of daughter Everly’s face. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Channing Tatum is sharing a glimpse of his daughter for the first time.

The Magic Mike star always obscures the 8-year-old's face in social media posts, but broke his rule after sharing a magical evening together by the sea.

"You, my littles, are everything!" the actor and director, 41, began his heartwarming post. "You are my world and my heart."

He said Everly, whose mom is his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, was "looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid." Then "we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail."

He finished by writing, "Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun."

Previously, Tatum — who, yes, also flashed a glimpse of his famous abs in the beach pic — shared photos of her from behind, somehow masking her face.

Tatum released the book Sparkella earlier this year inspired by Everly and it became a best-seller. He said when he divorced Dewan in 2018, he had "a lot of fear" about being a single father and "connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. He started joining in the fun, making Everly happy and having fun in the process.

In their divorce, Tatum and Dewan agreed not to exploit their daughter for any social media advertisements. They can post family photos and events if they choose — and Dewan has a couple of times, including at her dad's recent wedding — but they must refrain from using Everly for any for-profit posts.

Dewan welcomed a son, Callum, with new partner, Steve Kazee, in March 2020.

