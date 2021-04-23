Cassie Randolph addresses ex Colton Underwood coming out as gay: 'There's a lot of layers to it'

Cassie Randolph is speaking out about her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood coming out as gay.

The Bachelor alum, who fell for Underwood on Season 23 of the reality dating show, addressed the topic at the top of her latest vlog. Randolph, who made the point not to mention her ex by name, said she has decided the best way for her to handle the situation is to just "move forward."

"Before I get into anything, I just want to say thank you so much for all the kind comments and messages from you guys," Randolph said. "I really appreciate it."

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph at the People's Choice Awards in 2019. (Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

She continued, "Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just wanted to let you know that I'm not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now. There's a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."

She ended by saying, "If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know. But for now I just want to say thank you for the kind messages and comments and DMs. Although I can't respond to all you guys, I want you to know I read them and I'm so thankful. I feel very loved and supported."

Underwood came out as gay April 14 on Good Morning America. He said he sensed he was "different" since the age of 6, and knew he was gay as a high school freshman. However, due to his Catholic upbringing, he tried to pray away being gay, thinking it was sinful. When he was cast as The Bachelor, after appearing on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, he thought it was a sign that God was "making me straight."

As Randolph noted, there were a lot of layers to her romance with Underwood, who was a virgin when he appeared on the reality show. The pair ended up together, but didn't get engaged. Instead they dated — and he even quarantined with her family early last year.

However, after their May 2020 split, Randolph filed a temporary restraining order against him alleging harassment and stalking. There were some very disturbing allegations, including that he put a tracking device on her car, sent her threatening messages and showed up at her L.A. apartment and her parent's beach house. She ultimately dropped the restraining order with Underwood saying in a statement that they reached a private agreement. He made it clear Randolph had reason to file.

In Underwood's GMA interview, he said he was "sorry" to Randolph for "how things ended." He said his love for her was real, which was part of his struggle to come to terms with his sexuality.

Underwood is filming a reality show for Netflix after coming out. So far, 33,000 people have signed a Change.org petition for that show to be canceled, saying Underwood "does not deserve a platform in any way" after his post-split harassment of Randolph.

