'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood filming reality series for Netflix after coming out

Colton Underwood is filming a reality series for Netflix after coming out as gay. (Photo: Getty Images)

Colton Underwood will document his coming out journey for Netflix.

Yahoo Entertainment can confirm Underwood, who was the lead of The Bachelor in 2019, is filming a reality series for the streaming giant. The news comes hours after Underwood publicly revealed he's gay.

Variety, which broke the news of Underwood's new project, cites sources who say the series will focus on the former NFL player "living his life publicly as a gay man." Olympian Gus Kenworthy will reportedly appear on the show "acting as a guide, of sorts, for Underwood."

Netflix declined to comment when reached by Yahoo. A rep for Underwood did not immediately respond.

Underwood sat down with ABC's Robin Roberts for an emotional interview that aired on Wednesday.

"I'm gay," the 29-year-old shared on Good Morning America. "I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

Underwood, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, admitted he was in a "dark" and "bad" place in his personal life before coming out.

"I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this," he told Roberts. "I would have rather died than say I'm gay. I think that was sort of my wake-up call."

Underwood said he doesn't have suicidal thoughts anymore after coming to terms with his sexuality.

The television personality and author has been applauded by his Bachelor family.

"We are so inspired by Colton Underwood's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self," The Bachelor franchise's executive producers said in a statement. "As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way."

Chris Harrison — who is on hiatus from the franchise since his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay — broke his social media silence to offer words of encouragement.

Story continues

"Very proud of you today," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend."

Underwood's untitled reality series is currently in production, but a timeline for the launch is unclear.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: