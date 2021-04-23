  • Oops!
Cardi B calls out Wisconsin rep for talking about her Grammy performance instead of police brutality

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Cardi B was incensed that U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Wisconsin, took the time to decry her racy performance at the Grammy Awards last month. But not for the reason you might expect.

Her problem with his criticism, which he delivered Thursday on the House floor, was that he took the time to talk about that subject rather than the issue of police brutality. The latter was very much on the minds of many people this week, as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd and still more people were killed by police.

Grothman said he had received complaints in his office about the performance from people wondering "why we are paying the [Federal Communications Commission] if they feel that this should be in living rooms across the nation."

He also took a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris, who's raved about Cardi B in the past.

"I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency," Grothman read in a prepared statement. "Wake up FCC and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency."

The performance in question featured Cardi B joining forces with rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion in the first televised rendition of "WAP," a track about embracing female sexuality. And it was censored even more than usual for the CBS telecast. Lyrics were altered and, before the women had even begun to roll around on a giant bed, Grammys host Trevor Noah joked that parents with small children in the room tell them that the song is about "giving a cat a bath." 

Once it was over, more than 1,000 complaints were sent to the FCC, calling the performance "disgusting" and "deplorable trash," among other names.

